The overwhelming success of Jordan Peele’s Get Out has fans of the director and screenwriter clamoring for his next potential horror classic. In a new international trailer for Us, viewers get a deeper look into the dark sides of a normal suburban family away on vacation.

The international trailer runs at around two and a half minutes, revealing more of the chilling figures known as The Tethered who stalk the Wilson family as they attempt to have a quiet vacation.

Us features Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anna Diop. The film will air at this year’s SXSW on March 8 and to wider audiences on Mar 22.

Check out the bone-chilling international trailer for Us below.

—

Photo: Getty

International Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Is Chilling [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: