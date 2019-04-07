CLOSE
3 Historically Black Churches In Louisiana Have Burned Down In Past 10 Days

St Margaret's Church Launches A �2 Million Appeal for Essential Repairs

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

via Bossip.com:

According to NYTimes, three historically Black churches have been set ablaze in the past 10 days in the Louisiana parish of St. Landry.

Police have found what are being described as “suspicious elements” at each crime scene and haven’t ruled out arson or the idea that all three crimes are related.

“There is clearly something happening in this community,” State Fire Marshal H. Browning said in a statement on Thursday. “That is why it is imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is.”

All three fires happened on March 26 and a fourth fire was set that same Thursday that was said to be intentionally set in a the parish of Caddo.

When it comes to suspects, motive, and potential hate crimes, the local police seem to be lost in the sauce.

“There certainly is a commonality, and whether that leads to a person or persons or groups, we just don’t know,” Mr. Browning said at a news conference on Thursday.

St. Landry is reportedly 56% white and 41% Black, but race relations are said to generally be good. We hope that the cops figure out what’s going on before another church burns or someone gets hurt or killed.

