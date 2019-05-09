CLOSE
National
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom 13 Years After Dad’s Death [VIDEO]

2017 Black Girls Rock!

On a new episode of My Houzz, Taraji P. Henson has an awesome surprise for her stepmom, Angie. Explaining how Angie took care of her late father when he was at a very low point in his life, Taraji says “I’m blessed to have two moms. She never treats me like a stepdaughter, ever, and I love her.”

“I met my stepmom Angie when I was 16. She just made my dad a better man. My dad was just lost. He was homeless at one time when I was really young. She stepped into his life and she was everything he needed. I was so happy. I just loved her right away,” the Empire actress says of their relationship.

In the clip below, Taraji unveils Angie’s new home and it’s a beautiful moment.

“My dad always said, ‘If you have been blessed, then it is your duty to go out into the world and be a blessing.’ So I feel like I’m doing what my dad told me I should do,” she said.

May her father rest in peace.

 

