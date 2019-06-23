CLOSE
50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020

Starz FYC 2019 — Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

From hit records like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop”, to showing his acting skills on the big screen. The now Executive Producer of the hit TV show Power will be honored with a Hollywood Star next year.

He recently made the announcement on his Twitter page:

 

Congrats Fif!

50 Cent To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

