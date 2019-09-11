Entertainment News
PinkSweat$ Reveals How He Got His Name X Who The G.O.A.T. Is In the Game

Singer and songwriter PinkSweat$ is currently on tour and stopped through the Power studios and sat down with DJ Misses to chop it up about his career, how he got his name and what’s up with that next album.

DJ Misses went right in on the questions we all want to know…. “Where did you get the name PinkSweat$” and when Volume 3 is coming out.  PinkSweat$ didn’t hold back on his answers, watch him break it all down and tell us what it is below.

 

 

 

PinkSweat$ Reveals How He Got His Name X Who The G.O.A.T. Is In the Game was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

