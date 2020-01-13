CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Thought Delta Sigma Theta Was Related To Delta Airlines [VIDEO]

The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta are celebrating 107 years today! And guess what? Black Tony thought we were talking about Delta Airlines’ flight attendants the whole time.

Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

