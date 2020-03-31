CLOSE
BEWARE – Stimulus Check Scams!

Many people are waiting on their stimulus checks that Trump promised the nation. The most popular questions surrounding these checks are, how do I qualify, how much do I get and when will I get it! Well those questions have given scammers the opportunity to attempt to finagle people out of their personal information!

EXERT From CNN: (https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/28/politics/stimulus-check-scams/index.html)

These criminal efforts are prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation, multiple state attorneys general and other agencies to warn Americans not to fall for phone calls, texts, emails or websites that ask for personal or financial information in order to receive the $1,200 federal payment.
“If someone claims to be from the government with a check for you, it may be a phishing scam that is illegally trying to obtain your bank account or other personal information,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Saturday.
“Do not pay anyone who promises that they can expedite or obtain a payment or a loan for you,” James continued. “If you are eligible for relief, you will not need to make any up-front payment or pay any fee to receive a stimulus payment.”
In other words, NO ONE WILL CALL YOU to get personal information in order for you to get your check! The government has no “speed pay” process either.
Stay in the know and protect yourself!
