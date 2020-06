Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard Brooks Deadly Shooting [VIDEO]

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, during a police altercation at a Wendy’s in Atlanta off University Avenue. The shooting let to protestors burning down the Wendy’s after a Saturday night protest.

In the video, Brooks can be seen calmly talking with police before the incident turned violent, leading to an officer shooting a fleeing Brooks in the back several times. We do want to warn you that the video is extremely graphic.

Garrett Rolfe, the office who shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired, and Atlanta’s police chief has also resigned.

