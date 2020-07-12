CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

ATL Rapper Lil Marlo Found Dead, He Was Only 27 [VIDEO]

Traffik Thursdays

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to XXL, Atlanta Rapper Rudolph Johnson a.k.a Lil Marlo was found dead in Georgia at the age of 27 after his car was apparently shot up on a Georgia Highway. There was a video posted on twitter of the apparent car, but authorities haven’t yet confirmed it was Lil Marlo in the car. The QC rapper was just in the studio working on new music with Lil Yatchy Saturday morning.

Rappers have started to flood social media showing condolences to his friends and family. No real details about his death have been released yet but when they do we will update this story.

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

 

Lil Marlo , lil marlo dead , Lil Marlo shot and killed

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close