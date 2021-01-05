Entertainment News
The Weeknd "Save Your Tears," Last Days & Benny The Butcher "Tradition" & More

The Weeknd sports a new look and Benny The Butcher links up with Last Days. Today's Daily Visuals.

For the past year The Weeknd’s been on walking around with a bloodied up and bandaged face to demonstrate, well, we’re not entirely sure. But today the wraps have come off and we kinda wish they actually didn’t.

For his newest visuals to “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd unveils a brand new look in which he boasts a swollen up grill that looks like he just underwent the Kylie Jenner special or something. We guess this will be his 2021 gimmick going forward.

Elsewhere Benny The Butcher continues to become the most guest featured rapper out of Griselda as he links up with Last Days to keep it thorough from the block to the club in the visuals to “Tradition.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J Stone featuring Dave East, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.

THE WEEKND – “SAVE YOUR TEARS”

LAST DAYS & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “TRADITION”

J STONE FT. DAVE EAST – “WHAT’S BEEF?”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “WHAT IT DO”

D SMOKE – “IT’S OK”

DOE BOY & BABYFACE RAY – “WALK DOWN AGAIN”

600BREEZY – “8PM IN MS”

JAY CRITCH – “ALL I WANTED”

