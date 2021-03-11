Kissie Lee And Light Skin Keisha Got’em Like SHEESH

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

My Girl Kissie Lee is back alongside Mr. Hanky, but this time she brought Light Skin Keisha along for the ride and Sheesh, you must fasten your seatbelt for this one.

Last time we spoke with Kissie Lee she was getting us in the holiday spirit with her reedition of Someday at Christmas , while trying to get someone’s attention without initiating the conversation with her hit single My Love that grossed at 900k+ Streams and one million Views.

As Kissie Lee continues to strive and make her mark, creating her blueprint, it was only right she partnered with Power actress, Love and Hip Hop star and Atlanta’s native Lightskin Keisha making it her business to display women empowerment through collaboration.

While Kissie and Keisha got’em like Sheesh it’s the male candy in the video that had me like DAMN. Be sure to check out Kissie Lee’s new video SHEESH ft Light Skin Keisha below:

