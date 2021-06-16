The Morning Hustle
Migos Talk ‘Culture 3’, Celebrity Boxing, Pop Smoke & The Wildest Things On Their Bucket List

Quavo, Take Off, and Offset are back with the long-awaited album, Culture 3. The Migos are back and they’re ready to move people out the way and hit the stage with fans.  Since Culture 2 in 2018, the group shares their process in the studio, what’s next, and some things they want to cross off their bucket list.

Drama circled around their latest single ‘Straightenin’ and the group straightened out the rumors surrounding Justin Laboy.  The popular Instagrammer asked Saweetie, who was Quavo’s girlfriend at the time, some crazy questions.

The trio shared their bucket list, thoughts on the celebrity boxing matches, and moments with Pop Smoke.

 

