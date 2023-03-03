Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.
The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.
The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Big Up, Big Let Down: Florida Rights Restoration Committee & Ja Morant
- Is The Best Sex From Someone You Call Bro?
- Chico Bean Talks Relationships, Dating, & The State Of Comedy
- ‘The Confessions Of Frannie Langton’ Exclusive: There’s No Such Thing As A Happy Slave
- Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Daddy Daughter Dance
- Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
- Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress
- Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Killer Abs In Her Latest Ensemble
- Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Colored Hair On Instagram
- Yung Miami Teams Up With Cota Skin To Bring Affordable Skincare To The Black Community
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy's Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
-
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog”
-
Juvenile Teams With Urban South Brewery To Launch Juvie Juice
-
Lore’l Didn’t Call Michael B. Jordan “Corny” & We Have The Receipts From ‘The Undressing Room’ Podcast