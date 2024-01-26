HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Cirque du Soleil returns to Metro Atlanta

with one of its best-loved productions

CORTEO

from August 15-18, 2024 at Gas South Arena in Duluth

Tickets available to Cirque Club members as of today at 10 AM.

General on-sale starts on January 22.

Duluth, GA – January 16 – Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil, is back in North America and heading to Duluth, set to charm audiences in August. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on four continents. Corteo will be presented at the Gas South Arena for six shows only from August 15-18, 2024.

For downloadable Press Kit, Photos, Trailer & B-Roll Videos in various formats, click here.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Corteo in Duluth are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today, January 16, at 10 AM.

For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com. General on-sale starts on January 22 at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

Performance Schedule

Thursday, August 15, 2024 – 7 PM

Friday, August 16, 2024 – 7 PM

Saturday, August 17, 2024 – 3 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, August 18, 2024 – 1 PM & 5 PM

Follow #CORTEO and #cirquedusoleil on social media: TikTok | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA TOOLBOX

For downloadable Press Kit, Photos, Trailer & B-Roll Videos in various formats, click here.

OFFICIAL PARTNER

Cirque du Soleil wishes to thank Air Canada, its official partner.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities, and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

Media Contacts:

Brittany Stephens | Allied Global Marketing | bstephens@alliedglobalmarketing.com | 404-975-4271

Avery Whitaker | Allied Global Marketing | awhitaker@alliedglobalmarketing.com | 404-239-5428

Cirque du Soleil Returns to Metro Atlanta! was originally published on majicatl.com