From pulsing through the streets of the D to now hitting mainstream audiences, Skilla Baby is trying to become the next up!
At only 25 years old, this rapper has his signature sound on lock. With hits like Gorgeous, Bae, and Mama serving as integral Instagram story soundtracks, it is clear that he makes music for the baddies—and the ladies are loving it! He credits his suave, smooth-talking style to his personal nature.
“People think I try…I don’t even try to do it,” he said.
Just days before Valentine’s Day, he is admits to dating, spilling that he loves gift-giving and beautiful women.
Not only is Skilla’s music blowing up on social media, but it has also earned him a Billboard chart debut, and spots on a few upcoming tour.
“My shows don’t be like shows, it just be like a party…you’re just experiencing me…I want it to be like you’re hanging with me for the day.” -Skilla Baby
This POTC sit-down with Skilla Baby (live from Ginseng Beauty Bar) peels back layers and offers a raw and unfiltered look into his life and artistic vision.
Catch this full exclusive interview including best advice from his mother, touring, and upcoming project—coming early 2024!
The post Skilla Baby Makes Music for the Baddies and the Bosses [WATCH] appeared first on Black America Web.
