‘OMG:’ Usher Bares (Nearly) It All In New SKIMS Ad

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Psst, Ladies. Usher is in his underwear on the Internet, and we thought you should know. He and his abs star in the newest campaign for SKIMS Men’s. And the images are hot, hot, hot.

Just a few days before his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, we are already swooning over the R&B superstar.

RELATED: Usher Announces He Will Headline The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

With the racy ads, Usher is one of the newest celebrities to partner with the Kim Kardashian brand. The Men’s line includes briefs, boxers, T-shirts, and tanks in touchable fabrics.

HB’s Sexiest Man of 2023 joins a group of sexy star-studded sports icons such as Neymar Jr., Nick Bosa, Patrick Mahomes, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who helped launch the Men’s line in October 2023. Though not an athlete, Usher is definitely holding his own in the restock campaign.

Usher is ‘COMING HOME’ with his new album drop and underwear ad.

Captures from the SKIMS drop are all over the Internet. In one video ad on GQ’s Instagram, Usher speaks to the camera about performing and connecting with the audience. He drops gems about his new album while tossing around a peach. A toothpick hangs gingerly from his lips.

“The thing I like most about performing is the element of intimacy between me and an audience – the live experience,” says Usher. “The inspiration of this new album, ‘Coming Home’, it’s all about romance.”

See the full ad here.

Usher’s SKIMS participation coincides with the drop of his new album ‘COMING HOME.’ To commemorate both, Skims will release an exclusive digital download version of Usher’s upcoming album on February 8 with an alternative cover and bonus track. The track is seductively named “Naked.”

RELATED: Usher Gets Emotional During Final Las Vegas Residency Show

The restocked Men’s collection will be available following the album release and the Super Bowl on February 12. Items are under $50 for single pieces and under $100 for packs. As with other SKIMS items, sizes are inclusive, ranging from XS-5X.

RELATED

Cardi B Is The New Face Of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

‘OMG:’ Usher Bares (Nearly) It All In New SKIMS Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com