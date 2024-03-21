HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Crunk music is one of the South’s most prized possessions when it comes to claiming ownership of the popular hip-hop subgenre.

Fittingly enough, ATL has for a long time been one of the premiere destinations for breeding stars of the movement, one in particular being the self-proclaimed Prince Of The South himself Lil Scrappy.

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, Bold & Bougie And Being A Restaurateur

Since it’s nothing to have our guy Scrappy stop by the Posted On The Corner studio, we decided to make this time a bit more special. In addition to getting the update on life, family and of course the music, he also gave us his expertise opinion on what songs he’d put into a proverbial “Mount Crunkmore” of crunk bangers throughout the years. We’ll let you peep the full conversation to see his picks, but we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with his selections in the least bit.

Watch ATL rap veteran Lil Scrappy round off his “Mount Crunkmore” of songs below right here on Posted On The Corner:

The post Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records was originally published on blackamericaweb.com