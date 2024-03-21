Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Women’s History Month is definitely being celebrated daily here at Posted On The Corner — love you deep, DJ Misses! — reflects without question when it comes to our guests.

If you aren’t familiar, allow us to introduce you to Gocha Hawkins, owner and head “restauranteur” of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in Atlanta in addition to one of the stars in WE tv’s new reality series, Bold & Bougie.

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

 

 

….Oh, and the food over there is bussin’!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

It was a delectable experience having Gocha in the POTC studio, from talking about her journey in the culinary arts world to how she hustled as a strong Black woman from her hometown in Detroit to her current throne in Atlanta. There’s a lot that she shares on business and being a self-described restaurateur overall, so come get these gems!

Watch Gocha Hawkins of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and the new WE tv series, Bold & Bougie, right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

The post Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

ATL Birthday Bash Lineup Update Round 3
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Artist Announcement
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Artist Announcement, Tuesday March 19th!

Close