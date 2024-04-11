Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
Pop Culture

Usher Is The Epitome Of Suave On The Cover Of ‘Essence’ Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Men Of The Moment’ Issue

The Atlanta crooner has been a heartthrob since his 90s debut, and he's only getting sexier with age.

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Lovers & Friends Music Festival

Source: Candice Ward / Getty

Usher Raymond has slid his way into Essence magazine’s “Sexiest Men of the Moment” issue, and rightfully so. The Atlanta crooner has been a heartthrob since his ’90s debut, and he’s only getting sexier with age. Not only are his abs still ab-ing, but he has also evolved into a well-rounded businessman, a present father and husband and a cultural innovator. In the issue, the mogul talks about downtime, fatherhood, changing the scope of Las Vegas residencies and more.

Usher Raymond’s Sexiest Man of the Moment

Usher is a pop-star sensation who has produced many hit albums and is a top entertainer of his time. He’s gearing up for his world tour after dominating his Las Vegas residency and delivering a phenomenal Super Bowl Halftime show, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Usher loves his artistry and says that constantly creating keeps him on his toes. “The opportunity to do something new, to introduce and try and experiment and create yet another experience that no one has had—while keeping youth and energy around me, to inspire me—that’s what keeps me young,” he told Essence.

Usher isn’t just sexy because of his smooth skin, fit body and irresistible smile (fan me); his devotion to fatherhood adds to his swag. As much as the performer enjoys rocking the stage, he also enjoys spending quality time with his kids. Usher revealed in his interview that when at home, he takes time to show his children individual attention while taking on various daddy duties. “I’m cooking breakfast for my babies; I’m changing diapers; I’m reading at bedtime,” he says. “‘Seven o’clock on the dot’ has obviously changed into something other than the drop top.”

It’s hard not to notice that Usher is aging gracefully. He attributes his body and mind maintenance to his daily yoga practice. The 45-year-old says the fitness routine helps his mental and physical. “I make it a practice to wake up every morning at six or 7 o’clock, no matter where I am,” he speaks of his yoga regimen.

Click here to read the entire article.

DON’T MISS…

Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate ‘Essence’ Magazine’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue

HB’s Sexiest Man Of 2023 Is…Usher

Usher Reportedly Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher Is The Epitome Of Suave On The Cover Of ‘Essence’ Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Men Of The Moment’ Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Entertainment

ATL Women’s History Month: Jacquelyn Barrett

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Pre-Sale Tickets/ Tickets On Sale Now
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Tickets On Sale NOW! [Click Here]

Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close