Kodak Black’s Drug Possession Case Has Been Dismissed

Stemming from a December arrest.

Published on April 22, 2024

Kodak Black IN Concert

Source: (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Kodak Black can breath a sigh of relief when it comes to his legal concerns. His recent drug possession case has been dismissed.

 

As reported by XXL, the Pompano Beach, Florida, native is no longer facing charges behind his latest run in with the law. Back in December 2023 the man legally now known as Bill Kapri was arrested in Plantation, Florida, for allegedly illegally parking his Bentley. Police approached the vehicle and claim they found the “Super Gremlin” MC asleep with a white powdery substance around his lips which the badges said later tested positive for cocaine.

On Wednesday, April 17, his longtime lawyer, Bradford Cohen, shared an update via his Instagram account. “Count 2 is now dismissed of Kodaks ‘possession of cocaine’ that wasn’t a cocaine case that should have never been filed or brought by the Broward State Atty Office,” he wrote in the caption. “We showed them his script prior to filing, and they decided to file anyway… even knowing the officer was wrong about the substance and his story changing and making no sense. That case is now completely dismissed.” The accompanying visual was a screenshot of a court document confirming the dismissal.

Kodak Black is still on probation due to a firearms charge he caught back in 2019 while at Rolling Loud Miami. He has yet to formally comment on the charges being dismissed.

Kodak Black’s Drug Possession Case Has Been Dismissed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

