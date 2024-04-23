Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
Sports

Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video]

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

Source: Al Bello / Getty

After beating all odds, and proving the world wrong, boxing champion Ryan Garcia releases a new single after defeating David Haney Saturday. The new single features Dallas’s own Fooly Faime of Yung Nation.

On Saturday night, Garcia won the fight by majority decision after knocking Haney down three times.

Related:Ryan Garcia Reportedly Bet $2M on Bout vs. Devin Haney to Win $12M

People began to wonder how serious Garcia took this fight because of his strange behavior in public and on social media leading up to the big fight.

Being more than three pounds over the 140-pound limit on Friday made it seem like he didn’t put in enough time training. But little did we know, Garcia was not only training, but was also in the studio putting in hours.

97.9 The Beat was able to get an exclusive and speak to a source close to Garcia camp, and they confirmed Garcia has just inked a deal with universal records.

They added that Garcia may possibly be starting a new label called ‘We don’t Miss’ Check out the video and let us know if this is a hit or miss!

The post Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video] appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video]  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: ROB 49

Outkast and Dungeon Family
Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Entertainment

Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Diddy & Cassie’s Naked Cuddling Photo Leaks

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

Beauty

JT Lives The ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’ In Poppin’ Green Hair That We Love

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close