Diddy’s Celebrity Easter IG Live Party (J.Lo, Drake, Lizzo & More)

Posted April 13, 2020

Diddy in GQ Mag

Source: Maciek Kobielski / GQ


Ain’t no party like a Diddy party huh?! The flyest mogul in the game had an Easter full of dancing and good vibes with the family. Diddy spent his Easter on IG Live entertaining us with the rest of his children dancing the night away.

Listen Live

The amount of star power that was in the building for this IG Live was amazing. Everybody from Lebron James, Kevin Hart & J.Lo joined the live to and with Diddy. When Jennifer Lopez joined the live she asked Diddy to put on her husband A-Rod’s favorite song ‘Mo Money Mo Problems‘. It’s safe to safe the Diddy bops were exchanged all night long! We even got some positive words from Ciara & Russell Wilson on the importance of God in their lives.

 

 

