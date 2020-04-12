has begun the Easter festivities with her children. The Bryant family has made Easter eggs and opened them up to find some nice treats for the children!

Bianka & Capri (with the help of mommy) smashed open the Easter eggs and the video is absolutely heartwarming. We love to see the Bryant family in good spirits as earlier in the year they tragically lost father/NBA legend Kobe Bryant & daughter Gigi Bryant in a helicopter accident.

Happy Easter to all, and to brighten up your Easter even more, check out the Bryant’s Easter festivities!

Related: Vanessa Bryant Requests Judge To Add Capri In Kobe Bryant’s Trust

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: L.A. County Sheriffs Caught Taking Photos By A Bar Owner [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com