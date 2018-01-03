Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Is Selling “Squppies,” & It’s Weirder Than You Think [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony called up and had a strange explanation for why he thinks Georgia will win the game against Alabama at the college football playoff. Then, he says he can’t make it to work because he’s reading scriptures. Oh, and he’s selling “Squppies.” As in, squirrel puppies. Check out the audio player to hear more in this funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

14 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest