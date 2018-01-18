What Would Hulk Hogan’s Political Campaign Really Look Like? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
The rumor mill is always churning, and now it’s saying that Hulk Hogan is considering running for senate. Whether or not that’s actually true, Rickey Smiley takes a second to imagine what that political campaign would really sound like. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
