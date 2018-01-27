Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says His Aunt Loved Rickey Smiley In “Hotel Rwanda” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony was in a great mood when he talked to Rickey Smiley this morning! He was on his way to work from his auntie’s house, and told Rickey that she loved his performance in “Hotel Rwanda.” The only problem is, that was Don Cheadle, not Rickey Smiley! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Sicced His Pit Bull On Jah Lion At The Club [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

12 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. This awards show is special because the actors’ peers choose each other for the awards! See the stars from Black-ish, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and more showing off their red carpet style. Which looks are your favorites? Tell us in the comment section.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest