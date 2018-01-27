Black Tony Says His Aunt Loved Rickey Smiley In “Hotel Rwanda” [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was in a great mood when he talked to Rickey Smiley this morning! He was on his way to work from his auntie’s house, and told Rickey that she loved his performance in “Hotel Rwanda.” The only problem is, that was Don Cheadle, not Rickey Smiley! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

