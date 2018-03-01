Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Support Growing For Mo’Nique After All? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment

When Mo’Nique and her husband hopped onto social media to demand that fans boycott Netflix, people essentially turned their backs on her. Still, a lot of people actually do agree that Netflix’s $500,000 offer was way too low for the long-standing comedienne.

Chance The Rapper recently showed his support of Mo’Nique on Twitter, recalling the time Mo’Nique did a comedy special in a women’s correctional facility. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mo’Nique Reveals Emails Proving She Was Offered Cookie Lyon Role On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Led Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest