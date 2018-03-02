How Nischelle Turner Missed Out On Dating Common [VIDEO]

Nischelle Turner can be seen on “Entertainment Tonight,” “CNN” and other shows as an entertainment correspondent. The reporter was on Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show and spoke about her dating life. She told Harvey about how her family interrogates her about settling down.
Harvey said, “Nischelle, we go way back. I set you and your mother both up on dates before. Her and her momma! Did any of those turn into anything?” She responded with, “What had happened was…[laughs. Here’s what I said. I said I was going to come here today and I swore I wasn’t going to get the Steve face. Last time we talked I told you I met a fella. We had been dating for about six months. Well, we’re on a break. I don’t know why we’re on a break!”
She mentioned that her boo asked for the separation. Turner also spoke about rapper, Common and how she missed her chance to date him. She said, “Ok, listen. I finally got up enough nerve to ask Common out for coffee. Because we had been playing this reindeer game for a minute of you know, flirt, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’ And he had started dating someone already.”
