First Black Woman To Own A NASCAR Team Is Ready To Race

Melissa Harville-Lebron is making headlines after she became the first Black woman to own a NASCAR team. In an article on The Source, she completed her first official race in mid-February. She debuted her racing team at the camping World Truck Series in Daytona.

Lebron’s truck No. 83 was driven by Scott Stenzel and finished in 15th place. She said, “15th is EXCELLENT for 1st run and no damage!” All of this for her feels like a dream com true. Lebron said, “Our goal is to impact all forms of motorsports worldwide. E2 supports Black and Latino driver; two being Harville- Lebron’s son, Enico and Eric.”

To be the first Black woman to own a Nascar team is an amazing accomplishment. About the future she said, “It’s important for our culture to push generational wealth to our children. It’s important to lead by example. All too often our children see negative images of our culture and I think it’s very important for people of our culture actually succeeding in business,”

