Why Lil Wayne Has To Take A Paternity Test

A couple months ago, Lil Wayne made headlines after a woman came forward stating that he fathered her now 16-year-old son. Rap Up reports that Lil Wayne is now being ordered to take a paternity test. Keiotia Watson, the mother of the alleged child wants to establish paternity for support.
In 2015, a judge in Louisiana ordered Wayne to pay and he opted not to. He claimed he was never served papers and continues to deny the child. Wayne currently has four children and after this paternity test it could be five.
