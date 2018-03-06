National
How Phylicia Rashad & Denzel Washington Helped Chadwick Boseman [VIDEO]

Chadwick Boseman has played some amazing roles as Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and Black Panther. While on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Boseman spoke about getting taught by Phylicia Rashad while he attended Howard University. Rashad wanted students to go to Oxford University to study, but a lot of the students couldn’t afford it.

Boseman mentioned that Rashad got several of her celebrity friends to donate money to send the students away to study. One of them happened to be Denzel Washington. To repay Washington back he invited him to the “Black Panther” premiere in New York City.

At the premiere Boseman was able to meet and thank him. Washington responded with a smile and said, “Oh that’s why I’m here, you owe me money.” Boseman is grateful for that opportunity and hopes to help students just like him one day.

