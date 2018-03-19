Why Kodak Black Is In Solitary Confinement [EXCLUSIVE]

Kodak Black is in prison and will spend the next 30 days in solitary confinement. He was on a call in prison and the person he was on the phone with clicked over to add a caller. Black wasn’t supposed to be speaking with them and violated phone rules.

Headkrack mentioned that it’s unfair and most of those calls are high priced and you can’t control what someone does on the phone. YouTube is also bringing back a freestyle battle and the winner will be performing at the BET Hip Hop Awards. It will be similar to how things were on 106 & Park and fans should be excited about this opportunity.

