Why Blue Ivy Got Into A Bidding War With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE]

Beyoncè, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and other celebrities all arrived at the Wearable Art Gala and it looked like a good time. One portion of the gala is where art is sold. Blue Ivy decided to bid on a painting of Sidney Poitier and bid $18,000 over Tyler Perry.

Perry wanted the painting and they had to battle it out, but he ended up winning. Wendy Williams returned to her show today and she revealed that she needs to put her health first. We hope she had a great day back and continues to stay in good health.

