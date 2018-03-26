Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape Again In New Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

Months ago some women came forward claiming that Russell Simmons raped them. Another women recently came out saying that he assaulted her inside of a hotel room. She is filing a lawsuit against him even though he denies the claims.
<p style=”text-align:center;”><strong>Follow @TheRSMS</strong></p>
One employee of Kanye West will probably be suing him after he was injured at his home. A machine fell on his foot and they weren’t able to get it off for nearly 7 minutes. Lastly if you didn’t see the video for H.E.R.’s, “Focus” you are truly missing out.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser
RELATED: Russell Simmons Maintains His Innocence: “I Would Never Hurt Anybody” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Foxy Brown Defends Russell Simmons After Sexual Assault Allegations
The Latest:
- What’s the worse sign to date? #ReecQOTD
- Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Walk Free
- Happy Birthday Mariah Carey!
- Bobby V Responds To Rape Allegations [Video]
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena’s Thirst For Tommie Is At Peak Levels
- Alicia Keys Set To Produce Biopic Of Legendary Choreographer Alvin Ailey
- Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
- Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How His Porn Addiction Nearly Cost Him His Marriage
- Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Drops April 6
- This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect Beach Moment