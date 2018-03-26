Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape Again In New Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

Months ago some women came forward claiming that Russell Simmons raped them. Another women recently came out saying that he assaulted her inside of a hotel room. She is filing a lawsuit against him even though he denies the claims.

One employee of Kanye West will probably be suing him after he was injured at his home. A machine fell on his foot and they weren’t able to get it off for nearly 7 minutes. Lastly if you didn’t see the video for H.E.R.’s, “Focus” you are truly missing out.

