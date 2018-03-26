Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape Again In New Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 21 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Months ago some women came forward claiming that Russell Simmons raped them. Another women recently came out saying that he assaulted her inside of a hotel room. She is filing a lawsuit against him even though he denies the claims.

<p style=”text-align:center;”><strong></strong></p>

One employee of Kanye West will probably be suing him after he was injured at his home. A machine fell on his foot and they weren’t able to get it off for nearly 7 minutes. Lastly if you didn’t see the video for H.E.R.’s, “Focus” you are truly missing out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

RELATED: Russell Simmons Maintains His Innocence: “I Would Never Hurt Anybody” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Foxy Brown Defends Russell Simmons After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest