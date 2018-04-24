Erica Ash & Christian Keyes Tell Why People Think They’re Hooking Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever met two people that were just made for each other? Erica Ash and Christian Keyes have a new show on B.E.T., but many believe they should be together. They have amazing chemistry and flirt with each other a lot.

Both are public defenders with busy lives and make time to date, just not one another. Christian mentioned that she looks amazing in a skirt and she thinks his body is nice. Do you think these two should be together?

