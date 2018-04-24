Have you ever met two people that were just made for each other? Erica Ash and Christian Keyes have a new show on B.E.T., but many believe they should be together. They have amazing chemistry and flirt with each other a lot.
Both are public defenders with busy lives and make time to date, just not one another. Christian mentioned that she looks amazing in a skirt and she thinks his body is nice. Do you think these two should be together?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: “Survivor’s Remorse” Actress Erica Ash On Why She’s More Comfortable Doing Comedy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Paula Patton Responds To Reports That She’s Dating A Married Man
RELATED: Bow Wow AKA Shad Moss Responds To Rumors His Daughter’s Mother Might Be Dating Future
The Latest:
- Meek Mill Makes First Post-Prison Appearance At Philadelphia 76ers Game
- Did Kanye West Just Announce His Presidential Candidacy (Again)?
- Watch: White Woman Tells Cop ‘Shut The F**k Up’ And Doesn’t Get Shot
- J. Cole Has “Mastered The Art Of Making Albums That You Can Ride To And Learn Something From” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Asking What The Black Woman Arrested At A Waffle House Did Wrong Is The Wrong Question [EXCLUSIVE]
- Erica Ash & Christian Keyes Tell Why People Think They’re Hooking Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers In A Somewhat Strange Way
- Twitter Celebrates As Meek Mill Is Finally Released From Prison
- Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands Anywhere Near Her
- Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling Down On Kanye’s Trump Comments