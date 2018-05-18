“Deadpool 2” is out in theaters today and Headkrack is so excited about it. He warned parents not to bring children under 18 to it because it’s inappropriate. The first installment of this film was pretty raw and Headkrack told his young son that he’s going to have to wait a while to see it.
Offset was released from the hospital after crashing his car and Cardi B flew out to be with him. Headkrack also spoke about Nicki Minaj being on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. She was supposed to celebrate at a strip club, but plans have been changed so more fans can party with her.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Donald Glover Is No Longer Involved In The “Deadpool” Animated Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Offset Lost $150,000 Chain At Lower East Side Hotel
RELATED: First African-American Female Road Racer Stuntwoman Killed On “Deadpool 2” Set
The Latest:
- Why Are New Rumors About Whitney Houston Surfacing After Her Death? [EXCLUSIVE]
- “Deadpool” Isn’t For Everyone: “If You Take Your Kids, They’re Gonna Take Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE]
- At Least 8 Reported Dead In School Shooting At Texas High School
- FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear If You Have A Small Bust
- Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death Of Her Assistant: Report
- Jim Jones ft. YFN Lucci “Gotta Play The Game,” Fetty Wap “Love The Way” & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.18
- Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?
- ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Revealed, New Battle Royale Mode To Rival ‘Fortnite’ & ‘PUBG’
- Is This What’s T.I.’s Arrest Really Sounded Like? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Meghan Markle’s Family Members Crash Her Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
1. James Fortune & HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 30
2. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 30
3. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 30
7. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 30
8. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr, HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 30
9. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Headkrack, Demetrius Shipp JrSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 30
10. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 30
11. Headkrack & Jamal WoolardSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 30
12. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 30
13. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 30
14. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 30
15. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 30
16. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 30
17. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 30
18. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 30
19. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 30
20. Reginae Carter, Headkrack & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 30
21. Headkrack & Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 30
22. Headkrack's Hip Hop SpotSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 30
23. Bow wow, Da Brat, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea,Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 30
24. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 30
25. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 30
26. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 30
27. Headkrack Having A LaughSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 30
28. Headkrack & David BannerSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 30
29. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 30
30. HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 30
“Deadpool” Isn’t For Everyone: “If You Take Your Kids, They’re Gonna Take Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com