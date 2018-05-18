“Deadpool” Isn’t For Everyone: “If You Take Your Kids, They’re Gonna Take Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 05.18.18
Deadpool 2” is out in theaters today and Headkrack is so excited about it. He warned parents not to bring children under 18 to it because it’s inappropriate. The first installment of this film was pretty raw and Headkrack told his young son that he’s going to have to wait a while to see it.

Offset was released from the hospital after crashing his car and Cardi B flew out to be with him. Headkrack also spoke about Nicki Minaj being on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. She was supposed to celebrate at a strip club, but plans have been changed so more fans can party with her.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

"Deadpool" Isn't For Everyone: "If You Take Your Kids, They're Gonna Take Your Kids" [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

