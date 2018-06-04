Pastor Haynes Delivers A Word Inspired By Tye Tribbett’s “He Turned It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.04.18
Rickey Smiley played the song, “He Turned It” by Tye Tribbett and Pastor Haynes was so inspired. The song is all about a bad situation and God turning it around for you. Pastor Haynes mentioned that God is able and we should always believe in him.

He reminded us that the situation won’t be around for long and God never wants us to be stuck. Pastor Haynes also talked about how we’ve been in situations like that before and God pulled us right out. Keep your head up and just know you can get through it.

