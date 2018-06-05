The #BirthdayBashATL2018 Do’s And Dont’s

#BirthdayBashATL2018 is right around the corner and REEC has some important Do’s & Don’ts from the event to ensure you have a great time.

THE BIGGEST HIP HOP SHOW IN THE COUNTRY IS NOW SALE!

Below is a list of Items that Allowed/Not Allowed in Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Allowed

Coolers

Chairs

Food & Beverage

Not Allowed

Tents

Large Umbrellas

Grills

Glass/bottles

Pets

Skateboards, Scooters or Bicycles

Alcohol Beverages of any kind

