The #BirthdayBashATL2018 Do’s And Dont’s

#BirthdayBashATL2018 is right around the corner and REEC has some important Do’s & Don’ts from the event to ensure you have a great time.
THE BIGGEST HIP HOP SHOW IN THE COUNTRY IS NOW SALE!
Below is a list of Items that Allowed/Not Allowed in Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Allowed
Coolers
Chairs
Food & Beverage
Not Allowed
Tents
Large Umbrellas
Grills
Glass/bottles
Pets
Skateboards, Scooters or Bicycles
Alcohol Beverages of any kind
