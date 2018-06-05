The #BirthdayBashATL2018 Do’s And Dont’s

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Birthday Bash Do's Dont's

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

#BirthdayBashATL2018 is right around the corner and REEC has some important Do’s & Don’ts from the event to ensure you have a great time.

THE BIGGEST HIP HOP SHOW IN THE COUNTRY IS NOW SALE!

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS 

Below is a list of Items that Allowed/Not Allowed in Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

RELATED: Second Announcement: Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Artist Lineup

Allowed

Coolers

Chairs

Food & Beverage

 

Not Allowed

Tents

Large Umbrellas

Grills

Glass/bottles

Pets

Skateboards, Scooters or Bicycles

Alcohol Beverages of any kind

RELATED: #BirthdayBashATL2018 Schedule Of Events (BUY TICKETS NOW)

Text birthdaybash to 71007 to join our club for all our exclusive announcements!

Birthday Bash , Birthday Bash Atl , birthday bash ATL 2018 , Lakewood Amphitheatre , Lakewood Birthday Bash

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close