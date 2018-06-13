Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Director X can’t wait for his movie “Superfly,” to come out this week. He spoke to Headkrack about how he took the original movie, broke it down and then expanded on it. During the test screenings he realized the audience will make the movie better.
He is encouraging big groups of people to come out and watch the film, laugh and be loud.
RELATED: “SuperFly” Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
Director X also spoke about how when he was younger music videos made him want to be a director. He recalled the Wu-Tang Clan video for “Can It Be All So Simple,” and how much he loved it. Director X gave some inspiring words to young people that want to do this as well.
RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Their Starts In Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: “Superfly” Sneak Peek Featuring Music From Future [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- FAB FINDS: 11 Pore Refining Masks That Will Have Your Skin Saying, ‘Thank You’
- #E3: Watch Leon Kennedy Fight For His Life In ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake
- Young Buck ft. Twanee “Can’t Lose,” Fetty Wap “Toast Up (Gunna Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 6.13.18
- Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m Upset” Video, Drops ‘Scorpion’ Release Date
- Exclusive: ‘Claws’ Showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois On Telling Strong Women’s Stories And How Niecy Nash Embodies Power
- Nicki Minaj Says Being Single Helped Her Get Back To Music
- 50 Taught Me: Tekashi69 Takes Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Shopping
- Stan Lee’s Business Manager Under Investigation For Alleged Elder Abuse
- Kanye West Uses Nude Models For Latest Yeezy Marketing Campaign
- Wiz Khalifa Takes Over Kels In The Afternoon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO + PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 7
2. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 7
3. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 7
4. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 7
5. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 7
6. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 7
7. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 7
Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com