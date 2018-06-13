Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.13.18
Director X can’t wait for his movie “Superfly,” to come out this week. He spoke to Headkrack about how he took the original movie, broke it down and then expanded on it. During the test screenings he realized the audience will make the movie better.

He is encouraging big groups of people to come out and watch the film, laugh and be loud.

Director X also spoke about how when he was younger music videos made him want to be a director. He recalled the Wu-Tang Clan video for “Can It Be All So Simple,” and how much he loved it. Director X gave some inspiring words to young people that want to do this as well.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

