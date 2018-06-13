Director X can’t wait for his movie “Superfly,” to come out this week. He spoke to Headkrack about how he took the original movie, broke it down and then expanded on it. During the test screenings he realized the audience will make the movie better.

Follow @TheRSMS

He is encouraging big groups of people to come out and watch the film, laugh and be loud.

RELATED: “SuperFly” Remake: Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Director X also spoke about how when he was younger music videos made him want to be a director. He recalled the Wu-Tang Clan video for “Can It Be All So Simple,” and how much he loved it. Director X gave some inspiring words to young people that want to do this as well.

RELATED: Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Reveal How They Got Their Starts In Acting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: “Superfly” Sneak Peek Featuring Music From Future [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Director X Encourages People To See “Superfly” With A Loud Audience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com