Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip today! Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday and a lot of people were in attendance. Kim Kardashian put Tristan Thompson on front street by talking about him blocking her on social media. She didn’t appreciate it and in front of cameras made him unblock her.
Gary mentioned that these men just don’t learn that they shouldn’t get with these Kardashian women. Blac Chyna just got out a relationship, but it looks like she has her eyes on someone new. Word on the street is she is talking to Safaree. They were caught chatting it up on the red carpet at the BET Awards.
RELATED: Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Away From Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Trump Grants Alice Marie Johnson Clemency After Kim Kardashian’s White House Visit
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- BET Awards May Be Moving To Atlanta
- BREAKING NEWS: Multiple People Dead In Shooting At Newsroom In Annapolis
- Why You Shouldn’t Listen To Drake’s New Album “Scorpion” In The Gym [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kim Kardashian Put Tristan Thompson On Front Street [EXCLUSIVE]
- “Michael Jackson” Reacts To His Father’s Passing From Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Old Were You When You Found Out The “Electric Slide” Is About A Sex Toy?
- Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac Shakur
- XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In Posthumous “Sad!” Video [WATCH]
- Submit Your Summer Camp For Us To Attend!
- Georgia Officer Shoots And Kills A Father Of Two Who Was Reportedly Running Away From Him
11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump
11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump
1. SMH1 of 6
2. This Twitter User Predicted It Was About To Go Down…2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
How Kim Kardashian Put Tristan Thompson On Front Street [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com