How Kim Kardashian Put Tristan Thompson On Front Street [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip today! Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday and a lot of people were in attendance. Kim Kardashian put Tristan Thompson on front street by talking about him blocking her on social media. She didn’t appreciate it and in front of cameras made him unblock her.

Gary mentioned that these men just don’t learn that they shouldn’t get with these Kardashian women. Blac Chyna just got out a relationship, but it looks like she has her eyes on someone new. Word on the street is she is talking to Safaree. They were caught chatting it up on the red carpet at the BET Awards.

