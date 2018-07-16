Did Snoop Dogg Cheat On His Wife With The Woman Who Falsely Accused Offset Of Getting Her Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you remember Selena Powell? She is the woman that claimed she had Offset’s baby, but really she wasn’t even pregnant. Now she’s spreading rumors that she slept with Snoop Dogg and he’s cheating on his wife. Headkrack mentioned that he doesn’t like people that make false allegations and hurt families.

Drake recently visited the UK and did some work in the booth with another rapper. Headkrack loved every minute of Drake’s rap and believes he can be compared to LL Cool J. Wale is recovering after getting into a bad car accident, but he will be okay.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

