Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 08.09.18
Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip about Lil Wayne! The rapper is suing Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III after he fired Young Money APAA Sports Group. Mason is being sued for $92,000 and a Young Money chain that was designed for him.

Eric Benet is speaking out about Black R&B artists being shaded. He mentioned that artists like Kenny Latimore and others don’t get the credit that Adele or Sam Smith get. Meghan Markle is making headlines after declining an invitation to the Emmys.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

