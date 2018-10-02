What’s Hot: Winter Time Fine…

During the fall and winter months most people experience dry cracked skin or common colds, but this year why wait for that to happen when you can be living your best life… Below are a list of What’s Hot essentials for tackling those cold temperatures.

Preventing Common Cold, Sore Throats and Building Immune System

Garlic & Lemon Tea (honey optional) – Boil 3 cloves of garlic along with favorite tea. Add lemon and honey to taste. Ginger can be a substitution for garlic, offering mostly same benefits

Stay Moisturized All Fall and Winter (Top Sellers)

Being Chili Mango & Tonka Bean Lotion

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Melon Herb Moisturizer

Shea Butter

Coco Butter

Organic Coconut Oil Skin Food

WATER!!! Stay Hydrated

