CLOSE
Test
Today your hairstyle will be special
The Truth about Toxic Black Hair Care Products
Man Accusing ‘Ex Boyfriend NBA Player Dwight Howard’…
Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More…
Rickey Smiley Argues With Da Brat About If…
Find That Rock! Did Someone Steal Toni Braxton’s…
TV One Launches New Entertainment Network CLEO TV
7 items
Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of…
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
Rickey Smiley Sits Down With Syleena Johnson &…
Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger…
Gary’s Tea: Neighbor Calls The Police On Black…
Police Trying To Cover Up Killing of Morehouse…
Busted! Police Give White Women A Free Pass…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Secret To The Perfect Pot…
Rickey Smiley For Real: The Awkward Moment You…
HBO Reveals ‘Game of Thrones” Season 8 Premiere…
All The Ways Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade…
Amazon Is Bringing Their New Headquarters To Northern…
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
H.E.R.
Stop Asking H.E.R. How Many Pairs Of Sunglasses…
Michelle Obama’s Elle Cover And Editorial Is A…
Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator…
Stacey Abrams Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit For Every…
Lucy McBath Beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel In…
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And…
7 items
Gone But Not Forgotten: Gerald Levert Throughout The…
Benefits Of Incorporating Prayer Into Your Relationship [VIDEO]
Pringles Offering Thanksgiving Flavored Chips
Keke Wyatt Has A New Husband: She Said…
10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Heavy D
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears

Kim Porter was laid to rest on Saturday.

6 reads
Leave a comment

Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday. The photos and videos from the service showed she was truly honored by those she loved and people she impacted throughout her life. One of the most touching moments was the eulogy by Sean “Diddy” Combs, her ex and father to three of her children.

See Also: Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures

The Blast reports the 49-year-old mogul spoke for 18 minutes and nothing was written down — he talked from the heart. “She was my friend first. She was my confidante. She was like my guidance, still is. I was just open … We fell in love and honestly, her love was too much for me to handle. It was a lot to handle, to take in,” Diddy said.

We didn’t really plan for this. I definitely thought I was going to go first. God didn’t have it be that way.” He also explained how Kim was recently with him during a rough time, “From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time. I was really depressed. And I don’t know why, maybe it was cause I was getting older. I just went through a dark, dark time. And she would come over and make sure … even though we weren’t together … She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.’”

Diddy also spoke to the children, saying, “I just want to say, to my kids — Justin, Christian, Delilah, Jessie, Chance, and the other man of the house, Quincy — your mother instilled in me this, that I pledge in front of everybody right now, that I will always be there for y’all. I will always take care of you. To the girls especially, we’re about to enter into some different type of times. I want y’all to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything.”

In his final words were for Kim, he said, “And Kim, we gonna miss you so much. I’m not gonna miss you too much because I’m not going to let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me when you get on those rants and I just want to let you know, I’ll be listening … We love you, Kim. Thank you.”

Diddy and Kim’s family also released doves. See below:

Porter died on Nov. 15, exactly one month before her birthday, on December 15, in her Toluca Lake, California, home. She was only 47 years old. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but she was reportedly receiving treatment for pneumonia and went into cardiac arrest.

Rest in peace, Kim Porter.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not The Shooter

Will Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder? Former Dallas DA Weighs In On Shooting Of Botham Jean

Botham Jean, EJ Bradford

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr.,, there appears to be nearly a new shooting every week. See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close