Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears

Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday. The photos and videos from the service showed she was truly honored by those she loved and people she impacted throughout her life. One of the most touching moments was the eulogy by Sean “Diddy” Combs, her ex and father to three of her children.
See Also: Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures
The Blast reports the 49-year-old mogul spoke for 18 minutes and nothing was written down — he talked from the heart. “She was my friend first. She was my confidante. She was like my guidance, still is. I was just open … We fell in love and honestly, her love was too much for me to handle. It was a lot to handle, to take in,” Diddy said.
We didn’t really plan for this. I definitely thought I was going to go first. God didn’t have it be that way.” He also explained how Kim was recently with him during a rough time, “From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time. I was really depressed. And I don’t know why, maybe it was cause I was getting older. I just went through a dark, dark time. And she would come over and make sure … even though we weren’t together … She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.’”
Diddy also spoke to the children, saying, “I just want to say, to my kids — Justin, Christian, Delilah, Jessie, Chance, and the other man of the house, Quincy — your mother instilled in me this, that I pledge in front of everybody right now, that I will always be there for y’all. I will always take care of you. To the girls especially, we’re about to enter into some different type of times. I want y’all to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything.”
In his final words were for Kim, he said, “And Kim, we gonna miss you so much. I’m not gonna miss you too much because I’m not going to let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me when you get on those rants and I just want to let you know, I’ll be listening … We love you, Kim. Thank you.”
Diddy and Kim’s family also released doves. See below:
Porter died on Nov. 15, exactly one month before her birthday, on December 15, in her Toluca Lake, California, home. She was only 47 years old. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but she was reportedly receiving treatment for pneumonia and went into cardiac arrest.
Rest in peace, Kim Porter.
SEE ALSO:
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not The Shooter
Will Amber Guyger Be Charged With Murder? Former Dallas DA Weighs In On Shooting Of Botham Jean
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
50 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 50
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 50
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 50
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 50
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 50
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 50
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 50
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 50
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 50
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 50
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 50
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 50
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 50
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 50
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 50
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 50
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 50
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 50
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 50
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 50
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 50
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 50
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 50
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 50
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 50
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 50
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 50
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 50
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears was originally published on newsone.com