Vote Mike Espy! 9 Irrefutable Reasons Why Mississippi Shouldn’t Elect Cindy ‘Public Hanging’ Hyde-Smith

In an unguarded moment on her campaign trail, Mississippi’s Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith revealed her racist attitude toward African Americans that serves as just one of several reasons why the state should elect Mike Espy to the U.S. Senate.

Republicans scrambled on Monday to prevent Hyde-Smith from losing a Senate seat in deep red Mississippi to a Democrat in the state’s runoff election Tuesday, Politico reported.

President Donald Trump was expected to hold two rallies for Hyde-Smith on Monday in the hope of turning out his base to vote for her.

Espy is an underdog in the race to unseat Hyde-Smith, who was appointed by the governor to complete the term of retiring GOP Sen. Thad Cochran. He would become the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. A recent survey showed that Hyde-Smith has a 10-point lead despite revelations about her racist attitudes.

Hyde-Smith’s missteps may have opened the door for a possible win if Democrats—especially African-Americans—turn out in large numbers to support Espy and if moderate Republicans crossover or stay home.

Hyde-Smith’s biggest misstep came from a Nov. 2 campaign stop when she praised a longtime supporter. “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row,” she was caught saying on a video posted to social media.

Republican Senator Cyndi Hyde-Smith joked about 'public hanging' in a state with a tragic history of racial violence and more than 500 public lynchings of blacks in Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/nMAgvRN9rd — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) November 26, 2018

Inspires racists

Just like Trump, Hyde-Smith has inspired racists. Two nooses and several hate signs were discovered Monday morning at the Mississippi State Capitol.

BREAKING: Nooses, hate signs found at Mississippi State Capitol https://t.co/lSIHPD0kDO pic.twitter.com/Phg7vlfV71 — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) November 26, 2018

Supports voter suppression

Hyde-Smith was also caught on video telling a crowd that “they remind me that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who maybe we don’t want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that’s a great idea.” Users on social media wondered if she was referring to the state’s many historically Balck colleges and universities.

School segregationist

It took a U.S. Supreme Court order — more than 15 years after Brown v. Board of Education — for many public schools in the South to racially integrate. Beginning in the 1960s, “segregationist” schools began to pop up in response. These private schools were all-white. Not only did Hyde-Smith attend a segregation high school in the 1970s, but she also chose to send her daughter to one.

Praised Confederacy

Hyde-Smith supported a legislative measure to honor a Confederate soldier’s effort to “defend his homeland” while she also promoted revisionist views about the Civil War.

After she joked about a hanging, a photo has surfaced of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a Confederate hat with the caption ‘Mississippi at its best’ pic.twitter.com/3Mbs78pUtp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 23, 2018

Accepted Former Klansman’s Donation

After Hyde-Smith’s public hanging comment, her campaign gladly accepted a $1,000 donation from former Ku Klux Klan member George Malvaney.

Viewed As White supremacist

Even a Rhodes Scholar from Mississippi called the senator a white supremacist.

Jaz Brisack, the first female Rhodes Scholar from the University of Mississippi, calls Cindy Hyde-Smith a white supremacist on the front page of the Sunday local paper pic.twitter.com/J1VDUy9jyH — claire howorth (@clairehoworth) November 26, 2018

She Supported Trump’s Migrant Family Separation Policy

“The Trump administration has made no secret of its intention to secure our borders, and I support that goal. The implementation of the zero-tolerance policy and the separation of children from their parents is distressing to me as a mother, but we cannot lose sight that U.S. immigration laws must be enforced,” she stated.

Supports Obamacare Repeal

Hyde-Smith has said she would support the repeal of Obamacare, raising fears about the safety of the law’s protections for pre-existing medical conditions.

Supported Judge Brett Kavanaugh

The senator went out of her way—breaking the tradition of newly appointed senators quietly observing debates—to support the controversial nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

