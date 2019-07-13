Trouble Talks Leaving Interscope To Pursue Better Opportunities With Def Jam + More

Trouble a well known Atlanta native has emerged from struggles in life before, his last project Edgewood released under Mike Will Made It’s Ear Drummer Imprint in conjuction with Interscope Records, was his first and only project within that joint venture. According to Trouble, it seemed that he was not being treated as a priority, so he had to make a change.

In this exclusive Interview, Trouble opens up about the transition that only recently took place. He also makes mention of the origins of his new single “She A Winner” feat City Girls Yung Miami.

Watch The Full Interview Below

In an effort to promote the song, ladies experimenting with vegetables gave birth to the #SheAWinnerChallenge. The challenge started from one specific young lady @miinamariie_ on Instagram

Trouble mentions that there is a mystery artist who was originally supposed to be on the song, but Manager Tekniks of Street Execs suggested to get a girl on the song and that’s just what he did.

Stream “She A Winner” Below

