My First Time: BernNadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut

Published on May 20, 2024

BernNadette Stanis "Make Your Mark Campaign" In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

As we stated last week, the rollout for Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise (April 27, 2024 – May 4, 2024) is far from over. Actually, the next few “My First Time” stories will be coming straight from the Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas ship!

Next up, we ran into iconic Thelma Evans (Anderson!) actress BernNadette Stanis of Good Times fame in the midst of her seaside siesta alongside TV brother and castmate Ralph Carter, who we all know and love as Michael Evans.

 

 

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

The seasoned thespian decided to share a “MFT” tale about her first time on stage. Although brief, you can tell by the smile on her face, the joy in her laugh and the confidence in which she recalls the story that acting is something she was destined to do. As we watched her keep that decades-spanning Hollywood legacy going back in 2022 on the BET+ series The Family Business, in addition to its upcoming spinoff, The Family Business: New Orleans, it’s clear she has so much more to share with us even as she approaches the big 7-1 later this year.

Have a “good time” watching BernNadette Stanis on this week’s segment of My First Time below:

 

 

The post My First Time: BernNadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: BernNadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

