Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Avon Foundation for Women data found that nationally Black women were 43 percent more likely to die from this disease.
Shop for a change! Each of these items donate either all or a certain percentage of their proceeds to breast…
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. While most people…
Bershan Shaw of OWN’s “Love In The City” is a two time breast cancer survivor. She stopped by “NewsOne Now” to…
Breast Cancer Awareness, research and early detection are all very important to me. Losing my mother last year due to this…
Eva Marcille, Emily B., Ravaughn, “R&B Divas” star Meelah Williams and other gorgeous beauties are showing their support for Breast…
We all know breast cancer is a struggle for women diagnosed, especially Black women. But a lot of us don’t…
The Susan G. Komen Foundation has enlisted the help of a doo-wop to remind you to get tested for…
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows about 12 percent of women with breast cancer…
Nestle Fitness is promoting breast cancer awareness by seeing how many people they can catch sneaking a peek at one…
A new study has found a link between your dress size and your risk of getting cancer. There’s a whole…
Washington Mystics Guard Ivory Latta and Dr. Caryl Mussenden joined guest host Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now” to explain the importance of early…
Radiation therapy for breast cancer uses high-powered X-rays to kill cancer cells. Rapidly growing cells, such as cancer cells, are…
Once you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, your doctor works to find out the specifics of your tumor. Using a…
The extent, or stage, of your breast cancer gives your doctor an idea of your prognosis — the likely outcome…
A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. And just when you’re trying to cope with the shock and the fears…
Eat well, watch your weight, do self-exams once a month and get regular mammograms – these are the well-known basics…
Widely considered one of the best ways to reduce breast cancer risk, annual mammograms have been called into question by…
Roland Martin talks with Dr. Janna Andrews and singer Kelly Price about breast cancer’s impact on Black women. White women are…
Entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Tracy Nicole joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ to share her story and advice on how…
Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
SIGN UP FOR THE HOT 107.9 NEWSLETTER