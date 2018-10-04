Breast Cancer Awareness

Study: Black Women Are Dying At Higher Rates Of Breast Cancer Than White Women

Avon Foundation for Women data found that nationally Black women were 43 percent more likely to die from this disease.
28 Items To Buy To Support Cancer Research,…

Shop for a change! Each of these items donate either all or a certain percentage of their proceeds to breast…
Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors [PHOTOS]

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. While most people…
Reality TV Star And Two Time Breast Cancer…

Bershan Shaw of OWN’s “Love In The City” is a two time breast cancer survivor. She stopped by “NewsOne Now” to…
Pretty In Pink: 3 Awesome Ways Fitness Helps…

Breast Cancer Awareness, research and early detection are all very important to me. Losing my mother last year due to this…
Emily B., Eva Marcille & Meelah Williams Look…

Eva Marcille, Emily B., Ravaughn, “R&B Divas” star Meelah Williams and other gorgeous beauties are showing their support for Breast…
The Real Effects Of Breast Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We all know breast cancer is a struggle for women diagnosed, especially Black women. But a lot of us don’t…
Doo-Wop-Bop: Susan G. Komen Foundation Sends You A…

  The Susan G. Komen Foundation has enlisted the help of a doo-wop to remind you to get tested for…
Black Celebrities Who Fought Breast Cancer And Won!

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows about 12 percent of women with breast cancer…
Nestle Uses Hidden Camera Bra To Promote Breast…

Nestle Fitness is promoting breast cancer awareness by seeing how many people they can catch sneaking a peek at one…
REPORT: Watch Your Waistline Because It’s Linked To…

A new study has found a link between your dress size and your risk of getting cancer. There’s a whole…
WNBA Star Shares Breast Cancer Scare

Washington Mystics Guard Ivory Latta and Dr. Caryl Mussenden joined guest host Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now” to explain the importance of early…
Is Radiation Therapy A Better Breast Cancer Treatment?

Radiation therapy for breast cancer uses high-powered X-rays to kill cancer cells. Rapidly growing cells, such as cancer cells, are…
What Does Your Type Of Breast Cancer Mean?

Once you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, your doctor works to find out the specifics of your tumor. Using a…
The 4 Stages Of Breast Cancer

The extent, or stage, of your breast cancer gives your doctor an idea of your prognosis — the likely outcome…
Coping With Breast Cancer: 5 Essential Steps

A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. And just when you’re trying to cope with the shock and the fears…
Can This Easy Step Fight Breast Cancer?

Eat well, watch your weight, do self-exams once a month and get regular mammograms – these are the well-known basics…
Breast Cancer Shocker: Mammograms Might Not Prevent Black…

Widely considered one of the best ways to reduce breast cancer risk, annual mammograms have been called into question by…
Why Breast Cancer Is More Lethal To Black…

Roland Martin talks with Dr. Janna Andrews and singer Kelly Price about breast cancer’s impact on Black women. White women are…
Breast Cancer Survivor Shares How You Can Prevent…

Entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Tracy Nicole joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ to share her story and advice on how…
