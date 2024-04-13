Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Founder of the legendary Hip-Hop group Dungeon Family, Rico Wade has passed away. The Atlanta native was 52 at the time of his passing. No information has been reported on the cause of the death. Hip Hop mourns a pioneer that shifted the narrative to “The South Got Summin’ to Say” to arriving and thriving.

Today, we remember the life of Hip-Hop legend, founder of the iconic Dungeon Family, Rico Wade. Our condolence go out to his family, friends, & fans.

