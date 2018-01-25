Ray J’s Mother Gets Into His Relationship Drama With Princess Love

Princess Love and Ray J earlier this week had a little bit of drama between them after he allegedly cheated on her. Love went on social media sharing different posts about relationships and quotes, but fans had no idea what was going on then. According to Madame Noire, she even deleted pictures of her and Ray J on Instagram.

Ray J went on social media to chime in and said, “God is in control of everything Ray- dont let this negative energy get 2 you Ray- You are doing everything right – from being faithful – staying focused on the goal and treating everyone with respect and love Ray- Dont let the devil try to come into your world and break you down- Be the best father on the Planet! – Pray 4 all those who want to bring you down Ray- and show them even more love to let them know how LOVE overpowers all- Keep God first – be patient in your relationship – Listen and learn Ray – stay on your positive path to greatness – but most of all stand up for what you believe in Ray #ThoughtsToSelf.” He never admitted to cheating, but some fans got the point.

Later his mother and manager, Sonja Norwood chimed in and mentioned that her son apologized and deserves forgiveness. Love commented on the post and told fans that she hasn’t seen Ray J in a week, but it was deleted. We will all have to wait to see how this pans out.

